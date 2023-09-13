What first responders didn't find in missing man's boat is giving them hope of a rescue mission

David Split was last seen near Grand Haven on Tuesday night. His boat was found a day later, still in gear about 36 miles away, without him.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — As of Wednesday night, the search for missing 61-year-old boater David Split is still considered a rescue mission.

When rescuers with the U.S. Coast Guard found Split's boat Wednesday afternoon, it was still in motion, heading 36 miles west of Grand Haven.

"At an unknown time, he fell overboard apparently," said Commander Leo Lake, Operations Officer at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City. "That's our presumption now. The vessel was still clutched ahead, so it was still driving all without him. So, we weren't sure where or what direction it was going."

He was last seen launching his 29 foot Blue Sea Sundancer near Grand Haven.

While they did find his phone inside of the boat, along with other personal items, it's what they didn't find that still gives rescuers hope.

"It looks like there may have been one life jacket missing from the from the boat," said Commander Lake. "So, if he had a lifejacket on, a personal floatation device, or PFD, that increases his chances of survival substantially."

If that is the case, current weather conditions may also be helpful.

"With the water temperature and the air temperature the way it is his survival opportunities are pretty good," said Commander Lake. "So, we are prepared to continue searching for several days."

Commander Lake mentioned some of the tools the Coast Guard is using to hopefully bring this to a peaceful end.

"The main way we conduct a search is still the good old fashion eyeball," said Commander Lake. "Really, a visual search is very effective. We can also use radar. And on the helicopter, we have a infrared camera, which can also help us out a lot. We know that there's a person actually out there, we have a confirmed reporting source. And we will put forth the effort to find them."

Helping aid in the search, there are aircraft coming in from South Carolina, North Dakota and Wisconsin, along with two civilian aircraft from Milwaukee and Manistee.

