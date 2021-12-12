Groups meet Sunday afternoon to search for missing Austin High student

The Austin Police Department said 16-year-old Jaiden Warren was reported by family members as a runaway on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin High School Football is organizing an effort on Sunday afternoon to locate a student missing since Monday, Dec. 6.

The Austin Police Department said 16-year-old Jaiden Warren was reported by family members as a runaway on Wednesday, Dec. 8. A social media post from Austin High Football says family, friends and coaches are worried about Jaiden and “want him to know he’s not in trouble.”

“If you get the opportunity, please get him on the phone with someone he is willing to talk to,” the post said.

PLEASE HELP US BRING JAIDEN HOME

PLEASE JOIN US

Everyone will meet at 1:30pm tomorrow at one of the following locations. There is a person in charge of each location that will share their cell phone with all volunteers for that location. pic.twitter.com/mMXUdHg2Y7 — Austin High Football (@AustinMaroonFB) December 12, 2021

Volunteers met at three locations at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday to help locate Jaiden: Zilker Park, the public library on Cesar Chavez Street and the McCombs School of Business. There will be a lead at each location to coordinate search efforts.

All coordinators had flyers to post and pass out.

Jaiden Warren’s search party is about to start. His dad said he left home in red shoes with his school backpack.



He said this is very unusual behavior for his son. He said after an argument, the teen left a concerning letter. @KVUE



Austin High School is the meeting point. pic.twitter.com/DBY4TGMNXE — Daranesha Herron (@Daraneshatv) December 12, 2021

Jaiden is described as 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing red sneakers, black shorts and a maroon T-shirt. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 512-653-5204.