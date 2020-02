SAN ANTONIO — SAPD is asking for the public's help finding a missing 89-year-old man.

Thomas Knodell was last seen on the 300 block of Shadwell wearing a long-sleeve blue and red plaid shirt and grey pants. He has a medical condition that requires a doctor's care.

If you have seen him or have information on his whereabouts, please call the SAPD Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.