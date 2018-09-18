SAN ANTONIO — A Silver Alert for a missing 78-year-old last seen at a shopping center on the city's South side has been discontinued.

DISCONTINUED SILVER ALERT FOR JOE TRACY FROM SAN ANTONIO, TX, ON 09/18/18 TX PLATE AZ51444 pic.twitter.com/Fl4BjIPIJY — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) September 18, 2018

According to San Antonio Police, Joe Tracy had been last seen at 660 SW Military Dr. around 4 p.m. Monday. According to reports, he was found on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say that Tracy has a cognitive impairment. Officials believed his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Tracy is described as 6'1" with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a pullover v-neck shirt.

Tracy is missing all of his teeth and has no dentures, police say.

Police say Tracy drives a silver 2005 GMC Canyon with Texas license plates, number AZ51444.

