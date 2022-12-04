Here's what we know.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An overnight search for a missing 4-year-old in DeKalb County ended in tragedy Tuesday morning.

Police tell 11Alive that Kyuss Williams' body was pulled from a pond around 2:30 a.m.

Williams wandered away from his Stone Mountain home along Fair Pines Cove Monday around 6 p.m., according to authorities. They added that he was also autistic.

As of now, police said it appears the boy drowned and no foul play is suspected.

Searchers initially didn't focus on the pond where Williams was found but told 11Alive they turned their search efforts there just before midnight, using dozens of K-9 units.

At this time, police say no one is facing charges.

This is a developing story, we will bring you more information as it comes forward.