Missing 3-year-old found safe in SA; Thanksgiving prices soar | KENS 5 News NOW

SAN ANTONIO — A missing three-year-old child from Austin was found safe in San Antonio after an AMBER ALERT. Local charities are helping families complete their holiday menu as food and fuel costs continue to rise. Also, this weekend SAPD will host a VIN etching event to help you protect your car.

