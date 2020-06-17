Missing 20-year-old man with diagnosed medical condition last seen in northeast San Antonio

Elijah Scott was last seen in the 3000 block of Northeast Parkway wearing a burgundy hoodie, a yellow shirt, blue jeans and Nike shoes.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a 20-year-old man with a diagnosed medical condition has gone missing from the northeast side.

Elijah Scott was last seen on the 3000 block of Northeast Parkway near Austin Highway. He was wearing a burgundy hoodie, a yellow shirt, blue jeans and Nike shoes, according to police. They say he's about 5'10" and 150 pounds, and he has a short afro.