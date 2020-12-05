SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen May 2 near downtown.

Angelina Alcorta was last seen in the 400 block of North Frio Street wearing a red shirt and ripped blue jeans.

Alcorta is 5'6" and weighs around 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She has tattoos on both feet of orange and green crosses and circles, police say.

SAPD says she has a diagnosed medical condition. If you know anything about this missing person, you are urged to contact the SAPD Missing Person Unit at (210) 207-7660.