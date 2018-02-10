UPDATE:

She's been found safe.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The FBI and Kickapoo Tribal police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl.

According to the FBI, 15-year-old Mia Rodriguez was last seen on Friday, September 28 at C.C. Winn High School in Eagle Pass.

Rodriguez is described as 5’5 between 130 and 140 pounds and was last seen wearing black basketball shorts and a black t-shirt heading to the gym.

She has no tattoos, but as the FBI describes, she has a distinctive, protruding right tooth, a mole on her upper right lip and a brown birthmark on her right thigh. The FBI says that a family member found a bike near Chick Kazen Road on the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas reservation on the night she went missing.

If you have any information about Mia Rodriguez or her whereabouts that would be helpful to investigators, please call the San Antonio division of the FBI at 210-225-6741 or Kickapoo Tribal Police at 830-758-8025.

You can also submit tips online here.

