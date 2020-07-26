Have you seen him? Missing 14-year-old boy last seen on the north side

Police say his disappearance poses a credible threat his own health and safety.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy last seen on Saturday.

Brayan Rene Burgos Rivera was last seen in the 5100 block of Anacacho Road on the city's north side.

He is 4'8" and weighs around 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants, a sleeveless black shirt, black sandals and white socks.