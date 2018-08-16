Allanna Martinez, a 14-year-old who had been missing for nearly two weeks, has been found alive according to the family.

The San Antonio Police Department has also confirmed that Martinez is safe.

The family says that Martinez went missing on August 3 when she walked out of her home and never came back inside. After several minutes, family members noticed her absence and went looking for her.

Earlier this week, KENS 5 spoke to the family about her disappearance. At the time, they said that they only had one lead but little else.

Police nor the family have released any additional details.

