Missing 13-year-old girl last seen October 4

Zarriah Khloe Turnage, 13​, was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black pajama pants, and grey and white Jordans.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A 13-year-old girl has been reported as missing from far west Bexar County and officials say she hasn't been seen since October 4.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Zarriah Khloe Turnage, 13. Zarriah was last seen at 5:35 p.m. in the 800 block of Creek Gate Dr., wearing a gray t-shirt, black pajama pants, and grey and white Jordans.

Zarriah is 5'8" tall, weighs about 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Zarriah may have a medical condition that requires medication.

If you have seen her or know where she might be, you are asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at (210) 335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.