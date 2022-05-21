Police search for missing 10-year-old San Antonio girl

Haley Nevaeh Preciado left her home late Friday night and has not returned.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 10-year-old girl last seen on the city's northwest side.

Haley Nevaeh Preciado left her home late Friday night and has not returned. She is 5-feet tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and black and white shoes.

She left the house in the 100 block of Albert Street near West Poplar Street.