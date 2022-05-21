Police search for missing 10-year-old San Antonio girl

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 10-year-old girl last seen on the city's northwest side.
Haley Nevaeh Preciado left her home late Friday night and has not returned. She is 5-feet tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and black and white shoes.
She left the house in the 100 block of Albert Street near West Poplar Street.
If you have any idea as to where Preciado might be, you are urged to contact the SAPD Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660.