SAN ANTONIO — Update: The missing 1-year-old has since been found.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 1-year-old who was last seen Monday afternoon.

Emma Garcia was last seen wearing black shoes, pink tights and pink shorts. Police say she was last seen with her mother, Diamond Garcia, on the 300 block of North Smith Street near downtown.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call SAPD’s Missing Persons at 210-207-7660.