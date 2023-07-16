Meet the Houston woman who was just crowned Miss Texas USA

Saturday's pageant was the second attempt for the Colombian after she finished as third runner-up last year to another Houstonian, and current Miss Universe, R'Bonney Gabriel .

Alzate, who also works in real estate and helps spread awareness about ALS, edged out more than 90 other competitors to take the crown. The University of Houston graduate will now head to Reno, Nevada later this year as she vies for the crown of Miss USA.