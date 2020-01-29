CONVERSE, Texas — A Converse couple has been arrested on charges of 'continuous sexual abuse of a child' after two minors told police that the couple forced them to play strip poker and consume alcoholic beverages.

Jennifer and James Cave were arrested after one of the victims contacted Converse Police.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim told police that the Caves made her and another child "participate in a 'strip poker' and other games involving them lose their clothes during the game."

The victim also told police that she was forced to drink alcohol and participate in the games while James Cave stared at her.

She mentioned that another victim was present for several incidents.

The second victim stated that James would touch both of the victims and would have them watch as he touched himself.

Both victims told police that the abuse occurred multiple times between the ages of 13-16. The abuse reportedly took place over a three-year period.