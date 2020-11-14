Multiple people arrested, police officers injured as pro-Trump supporters and counter-protesters clash

In all, over 20 people have been arrested amid pro-Trump protests and clashes with counter-protesters in the District on Saturday.

WASHINGTON — Over 20 people were arrested at protests in DC on Saturday and when pro-Trump supporters and counter-protesters clashed later that evening, according to the Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. Park Police.

Arrests were made near and around the area of Freedom Plaza and Black Lives Matter Plaza. Both plazas have been common gathering points for protesters in DC throughout the summer and fall.

The U.S. Park Police said it arrested an additional person for simple assault. The rest of the arrests were by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Preliminarily report for arrests at Saturday's protests before, during and after the pro-Trump protests:

Four subjects for Firearm Violations.

Two subjects for Simple Assault

One subject for No Permit

One subject for Assault on a Police Officer

Two subjects for Affray/Disorderly

1 subject arrested for simple assault (This is the one arrest by U.S. Park Police.)



It is not known at this time if anyone arrested is a part of a certain group or not.

DC Police said two of its officers have been injured and that its department made 20 arrests as of late Saturday evening.

Flag burning, group clashes and the shooting of fireworks happened in downtown DC only hours after the Million MAGA March. Both left-wing and right-wing groups were alleged to be in the area as police made arrests and tried to keep the peace.

WUSA9 reporters heard chants from the right-wing group Proud Boys.

There were also reports that the left-wing group Antifa may have been in the area, but WUSA9 is still working to confirm all groups that were involved.

One man was also stabbed, according to a statement from DC Police. It is not known if the injured man was affiliated with any groups in downtown DC.

Protest groups clash in DC 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Scores of President Donald Trump's supporters arrived at Freedom Plaza in downtown D.C. ahead of a planned march to the Supreme Court, backing the president's unfounded claims that the election is being stolen.

It was known before Saturday that clashes could break out with counter-protesters also demonstrating in the area.

Neither police departments gave specific stories or reasoning for arrests that were made. Just charges that the people arrested may face.

There were counterprotesters near Freedom Plaza around the same time the pro-Trump rallies started, but it's not known if more were in the area following the pro-Trump supporter presence that was seen early Saturday.