SAN ANTONIO — Looking for something to do on a rainy day in the Alamo City? If you have one, break out your military I.D. and head downtown.

Veterans, active duty military and up to four family members get in to the Witte Museum free Sunday.

In honor of Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors, the Witte Museum is offering FREE Museum Admission with valid military I.D. for all veterans, reservists and active duty personnel and up to four family members this Saturday and Sunday! pic.twitter.com/LqTSMLjhRm — Witte Museum (@WitteMuseum) September 12, 2018

The free admission is good for all exhibits, including “Portraits of Courage" and murals painted by President George W. Bush.

The Witte Museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit the Witte Museum website.

