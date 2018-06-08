SAN ANTONIO — Chuck Schretzman spent 26 years in the army. He and his wife Stacy told us that within 6 months after retirement in 2014, he found a civilian job, but just 6 months after that, he was diagnosed with ALS. So now, they're spreading a message of awareness and help for recently diagnosed veterans.

"You get a 100 percent service connection in regards to this disease,” Stacy Schretzman said. “What that means is the VA is 100 percent behind you once you receive a diagnosis. We want our fellow veterans to stay strong and remain stalwart in your efforts to try to get to the bottom of what's happening with you.”

If you are a veteran, or know of one with ALS looking for help, you can check out the Paralyzed Veterans of America online at pva.org.

