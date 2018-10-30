SYDNEY, Australia — Prince Harry’s Invictus Games are now underway in Australia. Former Petty Officer First Class Tyson Schmidt is one of the 500 athletes competing in the games.

A horrific freak accident in Colorado led to a partial amputation of Tyson’s leg. He says he had hit rock bottom, contemplating suicide before coming to San Antonio to rehab at Brooke Army Medical Center's Center for the Intrepid.

"It was the best decision I've ever made,” he said. “I'm close to the most amazing doctors I've ever worked with. I'm in an amazing city that's growing. I love it here.”

Schmidt says his faith and family have been a huge help to get him where he is. He is bringing home a silver medal in discus and bronze in shot put.

