SAN ANTONIO - UTSA Athletics announced it has rolled out “Operation Defend the Dome” for the football team’s home opener against Baylor on Sept. 8, at the Alamodome.

The event is expected to recognize and show appreciation to those who defend our country.

For every ticket purchased between Aug. 13 and Sept. 7, UTSA Athletics will donate the same number of tickets to San Antonio active-duty and veteran military members and their immediate family members.

Tickets for the Sept. 8 home game can be purchased through a variety of UTSA Athletics packages, including season, group and single-game tickets and mini-plans.

The university said tickets purchased through any of these packages prior to Sept. 7 will count toward the number of tickets matched by UTSA.

To help achieve the goal of defending the dome in Military City USA, fans and local businesses also are encouraged to purchase tickets at $5 to donate. Call or text 210-458-UTSA (8872) for more information.

