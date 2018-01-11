SAN ANTONIO — Joint Base San Antonio – Lackland Air Force Base is currently housing more than 1,000 troops who are waiting to be deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Thursday, JBSA provided a first look at some of the troops that have arrived in San Antonio within the last 24 hours.

These units arriving in Texas will not be in charge when they do arrive at the border. Instead, the soldiers will serve in a support role to help the Department of Homeland Security with U.S. Customs and Border Protection needs.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense has approved active-duty forces to help with certain missions along the border. Those missions include military planning, helicopter companies being made available to move tactical personnel, engineering battalions helping with temporary vehicle barriers and fencing, and medical units treating patients when needed.

As of Thursday, there are five base support installations that will be logistic hubs in Texas helping with the border response. Those sites include Fort Bliss in El Paso, Joint Base San Antonio, and three Naval stations at Corpus Christi, Harlingen, and Kingsville.

These troops seem to be ready for whatever they are needed to do.

"It's just another way to support my country and do what needs to be done,” said PV2 Robert Marchewski of the 41st engineer clearance company.

The Department of Defense is estimating that 7,000 troops will be spread across Texas, California, and Arizona. When those military troops will officially be stationed at the border has not been determined.

© 2018 KENS