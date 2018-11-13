SAN ANTONIO — It's been 100 years since the end of World War I, and since then, thousands of veterans have passed away. Would you believe us if we told you that some of them are still awaiting burial?

According to Joyce Ernest, Missing In America Project coordinator, there are thousands of unaccompanied veteran remains sitting on shelves in funeral homes and abandoned buildings all over the country. For various reasons, many veterans detach from family and friends, and end up "missing in action" years after retirement.

"Someone located an urn in a funeral home and he happened to be a World War I physician that has languished on a shelf in a funeral home since 1938, and he was just laid to rest this year in a National Cemetery," said Ernest. "We don’t care what their background is or how they wound up where they are. They served our country and they deserve a proper burial."

The Missing In America Project recruits volunteers to assist with locating deceased veterans and cremains left behind by family members. In many cases, when these veterans are finally buried, their families and friends have already passed away as well leaving their funeral services to a humble group of service members conducting the ceremonies.

"Greater love has no man than this, that a man would lay down his life for his friends," said retired chaplain Bill Coker as he recited scripture (John 15:13). "As a veteran myself, I’m very proud to have served this great nation, and I believe every time you see a veteran, you have to remember the sacrifices they’ve made."

Fort Sam National Cemetery is open to the public. If you would like to attend a ceremony to honor our deceased veterans, contact the Veterans Service Office at (210) 335-6775.

We would like to thank our partners at Bell and Bell Funeral Home on Montgomery Road and Funeral Caring USA on Gevers Road for their support in raising awareness through this story.

