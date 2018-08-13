NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - As a thank you to military and first responders, Schlitterbahn said its water parks in New Braunfels, Galveston, and Corpus Christi are offering an American Heroes Week promotion before the summer season ends.

Both active duty and retired military, police, firefighters and EMTs will be welcomed at Schlitterbahn Waterparks with FREE admission.

American Heroes Week dates at the Schlitterbahn New Braunfels, Corpus Christi and Galveston parks are Aug. 13-19.

Schlitterbahn released the following statement:

"It’s a tribute to the hard working first responders and members of the armed forces who dedicate their lives to the safety and freedoms of everyone in their community. Of course, it’s much more fun to visit with family, so in addition to the free ticket, the spouses and dependents of our American Heroes are welcome at a deep discount – 50 percent off the gate price. Keep in mind the parks will have varying hours and attractions open during American Heroes week."

Check out www.schlitterbahn.com for operating schedules.

First responders and members of the military need to show their military ID or proof of employment at the water park ticket booths. Discounted tickets for spouses and dependents are available at the ticket booth.

Invited members of military reportedly include active duty, retirees, veterans, reservists and Department of Defense.

