On the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, San Antonians commemorated the day by recognizing those who put their lives on the line for our freedom, many losing their own in the process.

"We are all Purple Heart recipients. We remember our brothers who did not come back. The ones that don't have the luxury of enjoying a day like today," Vietnam Veteran Commander Tony Roman said. He was just one of the many veterans, citizens and even very young Americans showing their respect and patriotism on this Veterans Day at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston.

Veterans Day, or Armistice Day, as it was once known, was first celebrated in 1919. It was made as a day set aside to remember soldiers who lost their lives fighting in what was thought to be the war to end all wars.

"It's very important to see the civilians recognize it. I think it's great that all those people come out here to honor our fallen heroes," Commander Roman said.

Between speakers and the presentation of the colors, the Texas Children's Choir provided patriotic music to warm those attending today's ceremony in the rain and the cold.

During the ceremony, eight citizenship candidates from seven countries officially became American citizens. They all fought for our country even before becoming American citizens.

Commander Roman said freedom is what sets this country apart from so many others.

He told us, "If they can understand they live in a free country, which means they can go to Bexar County to Atascosa County, without stopping at a checkpoint. You can go to any store and buy anything you want without having a ration card, and you can criticize elected officials without having to worry about the Gestapo or secret police coming at night to arrest you. This is a free country. This is what we defended."

