A task force with U.S. Army North, based at Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, got off to an early start after receiving orders Wednesday morning to pack up their gear and fill shipping containers with communication equipment.

Task Force 51 will help provide mobile communication centers on the east coast where Florence is expected to create life-threatening conditions.

"We are here to provide any assistance that those agencies, both state and federal agencies, would need as part of the recovery and rescue operations," Col. Mark Aitken with the U.S. Army said.

He says the 18 containers filled with vital communication equipment are expected to arrive Thursday morning for the task force to set up communication centers.

"To ensure that we have complete visibility across the entire impacted area and these communications systems and being able to talk to our partners enable us to ensure support and rescue gets out in a timely fashion," Col. Aitkin said.

The task force will be positioned in Virginia, South Carolina and North Carolina and will move to areas where help is necessary. Several military agencies will also provide support, including the U.S Air Force, U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Marine Corps.

Last year, during Hurricane Harvey, the task force assisted with relief efforts, an experience Col. Aitken says helped prepared the team to handle just about any situation.

"We are going to be there as long as needed," Aitken said.

A group of soldiers left Wednesday morning and another group is expected to fly out Thursday morning.

