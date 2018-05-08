Todd Warren went through rough times. He says after his divorce, he ended up homeless.

But through the group called Endeavors, he got back on his feet. The organization provides resources in housing, benefits and employment. He was eventually able to get his license to become a truck driver in the oil fields.

“I found Endeavors through another organization. They got me off the streets, they basically took care of me and got me moving again,” he said.

The organization says that while the national unemployment rate is down, women veterans’ unemployment is on the rise. The group says women veterans don’t realize they qualify for certain benefits and resources.

“It is our job, at Endeavors, to really do the outreach in the community, and our community partners are great resources to help these female veterans,” regional director Annie Erickson said. She added that they even help with childcare.

For more information on the organization's resources, check out the website familyendeavors.org.

