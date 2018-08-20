Facebook has become the hub to find friends, community groups and even jobs.

But one family says they had trouble getting accepted into a local veteran group to post open positions for their business. So they took the initiative and built a Facebook page to help veterans find a job.

For 11 years, John Frias put everything on hold to serve his country in the Army Reserve. In 2010, he was deployed to Iraq for a year, only to come back to civilian life, where he faced a tough reality.

"Trying to find a job and getting back into the swing of the civilian life was difficult,” he said. “Trying to find an employer that didn't require all of the education. The medals, unfortunately, don't go on resumes.”

It's a troubling trend his wife, Angelica Frias, said she saw her father, brother and uncles experience after their service. "It’s heartbreaking, because you know what they are capable of, you've seen them go on these deployments and fight for their country and put their life on the line," she said.

So, when they started their own business, they wanted to hire veterans. But Angelica says she became frustrated trying to post job openings in local veteran Facebook groups.

"They were hard to get into, and I have yet to be accepted into those groups," she said.

Eager to help veterans use social media to land a job, she launched her own Facebook page and named it Veteran Employment Opportunities in Texas.

The page’s goal? Opening more doors to job opportunities with a simple click.

The family created the page last week and say they plan to quickly approve veterans and employers to gain immediate access to the page. Now they hope the community can pitch in and help share the page to get the ball rolling.

