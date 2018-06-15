In a peaceful south Bexar County pasture on Friday morning, those who have worn the uniform before and first responders came to say goodbye, not to comrades in arms, but to the symbols that bind our hearts.

During a moving tribute featuring ceremony, prayer, and the mournful call of a bugle, the volunteers solemnly set a fire that consumed withered wreaths and worn out American flags.

Last December, the volunteer organization placed 43,200 wreaths on the graves of veterans at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. The tributes enlivened the gently rolling terrain of the cemetery during the holiday season.

In January, volunteers returned and removed the tributes. On Friday, the wreaths were retired.

As a bugler sounded “Taps” and “To the Colors,” what started with a bit of accelerant and a small flame grew to an impressive inferno, respectfully commending the tributes to the heavens.

“To be able to come out here and just to be able to see the wreaths that we had and to continue to be able to say thank you, how can it not be hallow? How can it not be sacred? How can it not be so very, very special? Because it truly is,” said Judy Carlile with Wreaths Across America San Antonio.

Sharing a blessing with the volunteers, Chaplain Oscar Benavides of American Legion Post 245 in Seguin prayed:

“Almighty God, Captain of all Hosts, and Commander over all, bless and consecrate this gathering. We thank you for our country and its flag and for the liberty for which it stands.

We thank each and every American who has flown this banner, and the privilege you have given us to serve our country in its hours of need and to continue to serve our country in time of peace. Amen.”

Carlile said after the fire that the wire frames the wreaths were built on will be recycled.

Six months from now, new wreaths will take their place, keeping the flame of memories alive.

On July 18, the group will host its largest fund raiser of the year to cover costs for the 2018 holiday season.

To learn more about the special dinner being hosted at The Barn Door restaurant, call 210-861-8037 or visit the group’s official website here.

