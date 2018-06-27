It's a court hearing decades in the making, involving men who gave their lives for our country and never returned home. Their loved ones are now struggling to get their remains ID'd and shipped back.

John Eakin hopes these men finally get the long overdue hero’s welcome they deserve.

Eakin’s fight to bring remains home from overseas began back in 2009, when he began a genealogy project on his cousin who died in World War II.

"I felt the loss of my grandparents, my uncle and aunt, and it was an open wound for the entire family,” Eakin explained.

After a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, Eakin got paperwork on nearly every serviceman missing in action. He now gets one or two calls a week from families looking for help finding their loved ones’ remains.

He believes that the government has the technology and data to identify unknown soldiers buried abroad.

His current lawsuit represents seven World War II MIA's.

"All that we're asking is to be allowed to do DNA testing,” Eakin explained.

A federal judge has to authorize testing. Eakin is helping to make the case for each of the remains.

Testing in 2012 helped identify Eakin's cousin killed in a POW camp.

“These are the 10 unknowns buried with my cousin. I'm told that's his casket,” Eakin said pointing at a photo of caskets being flown back to the U.S.

After appearing in federal court in San Antonio on Wednesday, the next step will be explaining DNA testing to the judge and hoping he orders the remains turned over for testing.

"Just to be able to give these family members answers after all these years, it's been a wonderful experience for me,” Eakin said. “And at the same time, it makes me so angry that the government wouldn't do this for these people.”

