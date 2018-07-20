We're learning the next Air Force One planes will be built in San Antonio.

The Department of Defense announced this week that Boeing was awarded the $3.9 billion project for the two planes.

President Trump says the next-generation 747 will abandon the traditional blue color scheme in favor of red, white and blue. Trump also boasted he got a good deal from Boeing saving $1.5 billion.

Trump had previously criticized an estimate close to the final cost: "Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!" he tweeted in December 2016.

While "Air Force One" can be used as a label for any Air Force aircraft carrying the president, it usually refers to planes specifically designed for the president, the White House says.

The new Air Force One should be ready in 2024.

