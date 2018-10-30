Military equipment bound for border arrives in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Military equipment has arrived at San Antonio's Kelly Field as part of Operation FAITHFUL PATRIOT. The heavy equipment flown in on a C-17 Globemaster III will be sent to the U.S.-Mexico border to support military personnel.

On Monday, the Department of Defense announced that 5,200 additional troops will be sent to the U.S.-Mexico border by the end of the week in an effort to prevent members of a migrant caravan from illegally entering the country.

Less than 24 hours after that announcement, equipment was flown into San Antonio.

According to the 3rd Airlift Squadron, the equipment will be sent to military groups that are heading to the Southwest Border Region to support and enable the Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies.

