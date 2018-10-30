Military equipment bound for border arrives in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Military equipment has arrived at San Antonio's Kelly Field as part of Operation FAITHFUL PATRIOT. The heavy equipment flown in on a C-17 Globemaster III will be sent to the U.S.-Mexico border to support military personnel.

On Monday, the Department of Defense announced that 5,200 additional troops will be sent to the U.S.-Mexico border by the end of the week in an effort to prevent members of a migrant caravan from illegally entering the country.

Airman 1st Class Logan Smith, a loadmaster with the 3rd Airlift Squadron, directs cargo off of a C-17 Globemaster III at Kelly Field, TX, in support of Operation Faithful Patriot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zoe M. Wockenfuss)
A C-17 Globemaster III aircrew with the 3rd Airlift Squadron and 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, offload a U.S. Army Light Medium Tactical Vehicle at Kelly Field, TX. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zoe M. Wockenfuss)
Airman 1st Class Trevor Pearce, loadmaster with the 3rd Airlift Squadron, prepares to off load cargo at Kelly Field, TX, in support of Operation Faithful Patriot on October 29, 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zoe M. Wockenfuss)
Maj. Patrick Mitchell, a C-17 Globemaster III pilot with the 3rd Airlift Squadron lands at Kelly Field, TX, and off loads cargo in support of Operation Faithful Patriot on October 29, 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

Less than 24 hours after that announcement, equipment was flown into San Antonio.

According to the 3rd Airlift Squadron, the equipment will be sent to military groups that are heading to the Southwest Border Region to support and enable the Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies.

