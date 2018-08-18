On Saturday, San Antonians came together to help honor the legacy of a Texan killed in action.

In August of 2008, SFC David James Todd Jr. was killed while his Army unit was on patrol in Afghanistan.

Before he was deployed, Jones-Maltsberger Road took Todd Jr. where he needed to go while growing up in San Antonio.

HONORING A HERO: beautiful dedication ceremony today along Jones Maltsberger Rd in #SanAntonio for bridge named in honor of #SATX veteran David James Todd, Jr. @KENS5 #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/ycVYjRXmW0 — Erica Zucco KENS 5 (@ericazucco) August 18, 2018

"He was a Texan all the way," said his father, David Todd. "He could BBQ, he was like most Texans, very independent."

Along with being independent, he was devoted to his community. His "road" led him to serve his country, starting at age 19.

"He won a purple heart, a bronze star, and a successful rescue of 12 soldiers in Afghanistan," Todd said.

Ten years after being killed in action, his loved ones, city leaders, and the national nonprofit Bridges for the Fallen are making sure he leaves a legacy anyone who heads down the path he once took will see.

"With a larger mission of making sure these heroes are never forgotten," Rob Mador said.

The bridge on Jones-Maltsberger is now the Sgt. First Class David James Todd Jr. Memorial Bridge, and the ones who knew him best say there's no honor more fitting.

"For me, this bridge represents what my son was all about," Todd said. "He was a bridge. In fact, he took young college students and made them military officers. He took young recruits and made them warriors. He was a bridge. He helped those 12 officers return to safety when they were being ambushed by the Taliban, so a bridge is a good symbol for my son."

