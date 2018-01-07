This Wednesday is Independence Day but the patriotic spirit has already sprung up along Northwest Military Highway.

"It was surprising to me that no one knew the history of the corridor. We are trying to revive dormant history to make sure it doesn't go gently into the night," said Angie Borras, founder of the American Spirit Alliance which has lined 5,000 flags on NW Military from Loop 410 to Camp Bullis. "The troops of the 1940's that served in World War II and the Korean War were trained on Fort Sam Houston and they tracked 22 miles from Fort Sam Houston to Camp Bullis for artillery training because it was not allowed in city limits."

For the past six years, the American Spirit Alliance has been planting those flags along NW Military Highway but this is the first year for the relay race they are calling the American Spirit Run.

"When you drive down Northwest Military, everyone's blowing their horns sticking up their thumb saying, ‘Way to go, you're doing great,’" said John Purnell, a 24-year Army veteran.

Purnell was Sunday’s race director, and as a veteran, he says a day like Sunday is very moving, but not just for him.

"Most of the people out here are veterans, so this really means something to them,” he said. “I spent 24 years in the Army, so the flag is very important to me.”

"After having been in the military 31 years, I'm not an easy person to impress. But when I got off of 1604 and I made a right-hand turn onto Military Highway and you just see flag after flag after flag after flag, and it was really moving to me, to see some of the teams finishing up their runs," said Gerardo Tapia, a USAA military affairs representative.

Sunday’s event is also a part of San Antonio's tricentennial celebration.

"The City of San Antonio has a 300-year history with the military,” said Juan Ayala, the director of San Antonio’s Office of Military Affairs. “As a matter fact, the first people that came here, not only the missionaries, but they were Spanish soldiers."

