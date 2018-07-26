SAN ANTONIO - Military members and their spouses had a chance to get some coaching that will help them transition to civilian life.

The Centurion Military Alliance (CMA) and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union (RBFCU) hosted the all-day MEGA Warrior Transition Readiness Program to help service members and their families prepare to navigate the private sector job market.

"A lot of leadership training comes through practice and having to lead other people," RBFCU Executive Vice President Sonya McDonald said. "The military is the perfect place for that type of training."

The leadership training military members have already learned is something that can make a military veteran or family member an asset in the civilian workforce.

The free event gave attendees a chance to take part in mock interviews, resume reviews, and receive tips and information on financial readiness, salary negotiations, networking and more.

CMA's mission is to advocate for and serve transitioning military service members, their dependents and/or primary caregivers by providing vetted resources and military-to-civilian cross-trained expertise, focused on preparing and supporting the transitioning military population through personalized case management assistance as they seek to achieve both their short-and long-term goals.

