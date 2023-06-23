Jury sides with families in trial against military housing company

June's court proceedings are expected to be the first of many such trials involving Hunt and families complaining of issues within the company's homes.

SAN ANTONIO — A jury has found that Hunt Military Communities, which manages military housing properties across 21 states, failed to make a diligent effort to repair conditions in the home of a U.S. Army family living on JBSA-Randolph and failed to ensure all facilities were in safe condition within the home.

Friday's decision serves as the climax of a trial that began on June 5, centered on mold, water damage and health hazards in military homes that attorneys argued were "exacerbated by substandard service."

The charges brought against Hunt were specifically related to a breach of contract, but didn't discuss any of the health issues that families say they’ve experienced.

The Vinales family is expected to be awarded damages, around more than $91,000; the jury was asked to consider an amount of more than $96,000.

"I feel absolutely vindicated. While I’m at work, it’s something hard to watch your family go through that, especially my wife submitting the work orders," Lt. Col. Shane Vinales told KENS 5 after the verdict.

Speaking about his family's experience after moving in in 2017, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Shane Vinales testified this month that he noticed a musky smell at his JBSA-Randolph home since day 1, but claimed a property management worker dismissed it. Vinales said the smell was mold, which was reported on their move-in form.

“Rusted blinds, dry rot on the door, rust on the appliances, black water coming out of the faucet,” Vinales said, citing some of the issues they noticed when they first moved in.

He also testified that his wife, who was a stay-at-home mom, submitted close to 100 work orders during the time they lived there. Vinales says his refrigerator lost power during a family gathering, and the maintenance team’s response was to run an extension cord from outside to turn the fridge back on.

"I feel justice is starting to be made not just for us but...for the families that didn't feel like they had a voice,"

“A lot of it appeared to be Band-Aid fixes,” Vinales said, testifying about the work orders that were completed. In early 2019 is when the issues came to a head. Vinales also recalled sitting on his living room couch watching TV when he saw a “significant crack” come through a joint between the wall and floor.

In part of a statement, Hunt Military Communities said the following: "We respect the judicial process and will be reviewing our legal options, including the possibility of appeal, to seek what we believe is a just and fair resolution. We firmly believe the outcome does not reflect the facts or evidence of the case."

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.