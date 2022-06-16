Milford dog rescued after going for a swim

A rescue team was dispatched for a dog in the water approximately 500 feet offshore, said Milford Firefighters.

MILFORD, Conn. — A dog mom was reunited with her dog after going for a deep swim outside of their Milford home.

The 3-year-old poodle PJ (Pixie Junior), lives across the street from the Long Island Sound and has been swimming since small, but apparently got loose and forgot she's not supposed to swim unsupervised, said Beth Barsky, owner of PJ.

When the rescue teams arrived at the scene, they reported three swimmers with a paddle board and a dog in the water. The swimmers had a hold of the dog, said Milford Firefighters.

Marine 2 arrived and helped the dog and two swimmers on board, the third swimmer brought the paddle board to shore. The dog and swimmers were brought to the yacht club, Milford Firefighters said.

Milford Firefighters said no injuries were reported.

Barsky expressed her gratitude to the Milford Fire Department for rescuing PJ.

