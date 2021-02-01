Mike Gleason sworn in as Williamson County Sheriff, replacing Robert Chody

Certified election results show Gleason defeated Chody, receiving 56.06% of the vote to Chody's 43.94%.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Mike Gleason was sworn into office as Williamson County Sheriff on Friday.

Gleason takes the office after defeating Robert Chody in the November election. Certified election results show Gleason defeated Chody, receiving 56.06% of the vote to Chody's 43.94%.

Despite Gleason's swearing in on Friday, Chody has pledged he won't go down without a fight. Chody filed a lawsuit on Dec. 15 against Sheriff-elect Gleason to contest the results of the Nov. 3 election.

KVUE obtained a copy of the lawsuit, in which Chody claims the true outcome of the election cannot be ascertained due to "so many material mistakes, illegalities and/or fraud which occurred in the administrating and tabulation of the election."

The lawsuit cites two sworn affidavits that make claims of several instances of discrepancies and tabulation errors and also notes a technical error that impacted precinct-by-precinct voting breakdown found by the county on Nov. 2.

Chody's defeat comes after an indictment earlier this year in relation to the death of Austin man Javier Ambler. Chody faces a felony evidence-tampering charge related to the destruction of video of Ambler's death while in custody of Williamson County deputies.

Chody has called the indictment a political move. He's scheduled to have a pretrial conference hearing on Monday.

