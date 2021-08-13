More than 3,000 migrants have landed at San Antonio International Airport since August 2

The Department of Human Services is responsible for testing the migrants before they're released for travel.

SAN ANTONIO — Amid a deluge in U.S.-Mexico border crossings that federal officials called "unprecedented" this week, thousands of migrants have arrived at the San Antonio International Airport since August 2, according to city officials.

Between August 2 and August 12, 3,460 migrants landed at the San Antonio International Airport, city officials stated. In an email to KENS 5, the city says it doesn't test the incoming migrants for the novel coronavirus.

Instead, City of San Antonio officials say they've asked the Department of Homeland Security to conduct testing on the border prior the migrants being released for travel. Most of them are, and those who test positive are being temporarily housed in a Hidalgo County park.

The city works with multiple organizations which help migrants with obtaining services while following social distancing guidelines and wearing masks.

These safety measures apply to volunteer staff and migrants.