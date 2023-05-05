Dozens of migrants rescued from train in Kinney County

According to a Facebook post from Uvalde County Constable Emmanuel Zamora, more than 100 migrants were inside of a train and injuries have been reported.

SAN ANTONIO — More than 100 migrants who were being transported by train are being treated by first responders, some of them for heat exhaustion, in a small Kinney County town Friday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post around 2:45 p.m. from Uvalde County Constable Emmanuel Zamora, injuries had been reported after dozens of people were found in a train in Spofford, Texas.

Kinney County Sheriff Brad Coe told KENS 5 the call came in at around 1:30 p.m. when someone reported seeing an individual jumping off the train. He said 86 migrants were taken into custody. Another estimated 40 to 50 migrants escaped into a nearby wooded area.

The sheriff said some of the people taken into custody were suffering from heat exhaustion and dehydration. Temperature were nearing 100 degrees Friday afternoon in Kinney County.

South Texas Regional Advisory Council (STRAC) was called in to assist with treating the injured.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received. Check back to this article for updates.

