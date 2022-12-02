The driver was arrested and charged with smuggling, the Orange Grove Police Department said.

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — 14 migrants who were in the country illegally were discovered in the back of a U-Haul van during an Orange Grove traffic stop Thursday night, according to the Orange Grove Police Department.

A post from the department on social media said OGPD officer Matteo Karstedt pulled the van over for running a stop sign. Karstedt was interviewing the driver when he became suspicious and asked the driver if he could search the vehicle. The driver gave consent for the search, the post said.

The officer opened the back of the van and found 14 migrants inside.

The driver, who was not identified, was arrested and charged with human smuggling. Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office and Border Patrol assisted at the scene.

