Migrant resource center gets large donation

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate after those migrants were flown from San Antonio to the northeast earlier this month.

SAN ANTONIO — A large donation was made to the Migrant Resource Center on San Pedro in San Antonio in the aftermath of a situation where migrants were flown to Martha's Vineyard.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate after those migrants were flown out of San Antonio earlier this month. Sheriff Javier Salazar says migrants were lured from the city's Migrant Resource Center to get on the plane.

Thursday, thousands of articles of clothing, along with hundreds of new pairs of shoes, were donated to the center.

Organizers say the donation is desperately needed because many people arrive at the facility with only the clothes on their back.

"It's about over 2,500 pieces of clothing and we have about almost 300 pairs of shoes so that's helping to put a dent," Jacob Dominguez, an advocate for asylum-seekers.

The donation was reportedly prompted by a Facebook post from Dominguez. Another large donation is expected sometime next week.

