WATCH: Memorial mass for migrant victims in downtown San Antonio

53 people died from heat-related illnesses following a human smuggling attempt uncovered by San Antonio Police on Monday.

SAN ANTONIO — A memorial mass will be held to remember the victims and survivors following the deadliest smuggling incident in U.S. history Monday.

The mass is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at the San Fernando Cathedral, and will be livestreamed on this page by KENS 5.

On Monday, 48 people were found dead in the back of a semitrailer in southwest San Antonio that was involved in a human smuggling scheme. Several people were taken to area hospitals where five more people died. Of the victims, 40 were men and 13 were women.

On Wednesday, the Department of Justice confirmed four men are arrested and charged in connection with the event, including two Texas men charged with human-smuggling resulting in death.

The Justice Department has identified those two as Homero Zamorano Jr., 45, and Christian Martinez, 28.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said that while migrants and asylum-seekers from other nations tend to pass through San Antonio en route to their next destinations, Monday night's discovery was "a far different situation than what we see."

The San Fernando Cathedral is located at 115 Main Plaza.

