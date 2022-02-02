Midland woman uses Nextdoor app to help others during cold weather

Brittney Land lives in Midland. She posted on the app that she is willing to run emergency errands for anyone who lives in her neighborhood and may need them.

MIDLAND, Texas — It's something we pride ourselves on here in West Texas, and we saw it in action during last year's winter storm.

Regular, everyday people coming together to keep each other safe. One Midland woman is looking to bring that spirit back during this year's winter weather by using the Nextdoor app to lend a helping hand.

Brittney Land lives in Midland. She posted on the app that she is willing to run errands for anyone who lives in her neighborhood and may need them. She said cold temperatures like these make her think of the most vulnerable people and encourages others to do the same.

"I just wrote on there asking for people who can, and are willing to offer help during this storm to people who are in emergency situations," said Land. "I would say to just post their name and maybe a contact phone number and what they would be able to help with. In case anybody had an emergency, they would have something to refer back to help."

Land said that after the winter storm hit Texas last year, she saw that many people needed help.

"We were trying to reach out to people during the storm and it was a lot harder to get people to help those in need," said Land. "I wanted to get a head start this year and that way people are already volunteering their time if they can."

Land believes that one simple gesture can be the difference between life and death

"Last year people were out of groceries," said Land. "One lady last year needed dog food and she was too old to get it. Other people needed water since everyone's water froze. I know people will be in trouble this year again. We saw last year that a lot of people died that didn't have to and it could have been prevented."

Land hopes people check on their neighbors, loved ones and friends.