Both victims of the shooting suffered non-life threatening injuries.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department has arrested two suspects involved in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon incident.

29-year-old Isabel Arlene Losoya and 21-year-old Caleb Lucas Rodriguez were both taken into custody at 9 a.m. on Aug. 12.

The initial investigation revealed that there were two victims shot near the 800 block of S. Midkiff Road. The victims were a 29-year-old female and her 2-year-old daughter who both had non-life threatening injuries.

On Aug. 11 at 9 p.m., Midland Police responded to a call from Midland Memorial Hospital where the two gunshot victims were at.

The victim, who has not been identified, told police she had been parked at America's Best Value Inn with her three children inside the car.

Another woman, who the victim knew, parked next to her car with an unknown passenger inside. These two were later identified as Losoya and Rodriguez.

Losoya reportedly got out of her car and approached the victim's van, hitting her hands on the window.

The victim then drove out of the parking lot, where Losoya and Rodriguez pursued her.

Eventually, the woman lost sight of the two as she turned onto an alleyway near Williams Street and Franklin Avenue.

However, gunshots were fired at the vehicle soon after.

The woman continued driving to get away and stopped at a gas station where she noticed her toddler had sustained a gunshot wound to her face and chest. She then drove to Midland Memorial Hospital.

On Aug. 12, Rodriguez showed up at the Midland Police Department to turn himself in.

He told police he was the one who shot at the van after Losoya told him she had a problem with someone inside.

Rodriguez said he throught someone in the van was "out to get him", despite not knowing who was inside. He admitted to police he shot at the woman and her children.

Both Rodriguez and Losoya were charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Bond for each count is $500,000, meaning both suspects have a bond of $2 million. As of Monday at noon, both suspect are still in the Midland County Jail.