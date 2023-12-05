Midland man charged with murder of Missing Person Madeline Pantoja

Mario Juan Chacon Jr. was charged with first degree murder of a woman who's been missing since May 10.

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: After ten days of Madeline Pantoja being missing, Saturday afternoon Mario Juan Chacon Jr. was taken into custody in connection to the Missing Person case, according to Midland Police.

Earlier Saturday, Midland Police found remains, identified as Madeline Pantoja, in the area approximately 3 miles east of County Road 190 and County Road 1160.

According to the Midland County Sheriff's Office detainee roster, Chacon was charged with first degree murder.

According to a press release released by the City of Midland, at approximately 3:30 p.m. today, Midland Police Department detectives arrested 24-year-old Mario Juan Chacon for the charge of murder in connection with the death of Madeline Pantoja.

The Midland Police Department initiated an extensive investigation and search on May 11, 2023, after Madeline was reported missing.

An autopsy will be performed in Dallas County, and the investigation is ongoing.

Next of kin has been notified.

Pantoja went missing on May 10; her keys, phone, purse and dog being left in her apartment.

The Midland Police Department held a press conference Friday afternoon with an update on Missing Person Madeline Pantoja, who's been missing since May 10.

Mayor Lori Blong said the Police Department is working tirelessly on the investigation, and that due to it being an active investigation, they can't answer any questions.

She said there is no reason to believe there is a public threat to Midland.

The Chief of Police Seth Herman took the podium and said that since the initial report, the police department have worked 24 hours a day to solve this.

He said they have search about 60 square miles of remote property using human assets, drones and manned aircraft. They've also had over one dozen search warrants to search for Pantoja.

They've interviewed about 25 people so far and have also received over 20 tips from the public.

If evidence should suggest foul play, criminal enforcement actions should be taken without delay.

The police department advises the public shouldn't interfere with the investigation and engage in their own investigations, which could impede locating Pantoja. Any interference by any parties in their investigation will result in necessary charges to the charges.

They also said that there is now a $20,000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to the location of Pantoja.

She was last seen at 11:00 p.m. on May 10 at 1711 West Francis. There is no clothing description, and her phone and vehicle are still at her apartment.