Midland family loses house in fire while trying to stay warm

Midland Fire Marshal James Howard says while a fireplace is a good source of heat, they are not designed to continuously heat homes.

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland family's home has burned down while trying to stay warm in the bitter cold.

The home, located along Greentree Boulevard, reportedly had no power and the fire place was lit to heat the home.

However, there was reportedly a crack in the fireplace and the flames went through that crack, catching the rest of the home on fire.

Midland Fire Marshal James Howard says while a fireplace is a good source of heat, they are not designed to continuously heat homes.

"Most residential fireplaces are not really designed for heating purposes. Of course, they can be used for that but they're made of lighter weight materials. They aren't like old wood burning stoves that are designed to have continuous fire and heat. They have much lighter fire boxes and chimney flutes. You have to be very careful not to overload that fire place," Howard said.

Another good practice is to have your chimney flute cleaned and cleared out once a year.