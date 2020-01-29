SAN ANTONIO — A middle school student was found with a weapon on school grounds Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place around 8 a.m. at Bernal Middle School on the west side.

A Northside Independent School District spokesperson confirmed the information with KENS 5:

I can confirm that this morning, before the start of the school day at approximately 8:00, a Bernal administrator received a report that a student could possibly be in possession of a weapon.

Within minutes, campus police and administration located the student who cooperated fully and surrendered the unloaded weapon without incident. At no time was any type of malicious threat made to the Bernal MS campus or any students or staff.

Campus administration is working with the Northside ISD police to ensure that appropriate action is taken. The safety of students and staff remains the priority at Bernal Middle School.

Today's incident reinforces the importance of the concept of see something, say something.