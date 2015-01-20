Middle school student arrested for posting bomb threat on social media

School officials say that the child will be subject to disciplinary action, including possible criminal charges.

SAN ANTONIO — A middle school student has been arrested after they made a bomb threat on social media last week, according to officials with NISD.

The juvenile is a student at Bernal Middle School located at 14045 Bella Vista Place on the west side of town.

Barry Perez, NISD Spokesman said, "The post caused great disruption to the school community and fear in the community."

The minor is charged with terroristic threat, which is a third degree felony.

A letter was sent out to parents on Thursday, March 30, that said:

Bernal Families,

I want to provide you an update on the investigation of the social media threat to our campus that I alerted you to earlier this morning.

Northside ISD police, with the support of additional agencies and campus administration, have identified the individual responsible for the post and have deemed the bomb threat not credible.

The individual responsible is a juvenile and will be subject to disciplinary action including possible criminal charges.

As always, I continue to urge our community to report any suspicious or potentially threatening information to our campus administration or through the NISD Safeline at 210-397-SAFE (7233).

Jose Mendez

Principal

This is a developing story.

