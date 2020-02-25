COMAL COUNTY, Texas — A middle school bus driver is on administrative leave after allegedly separating students by race.

According to an email sent to parents of students at Danville Middle School in Comal, the school is investigating allegations that the driver of bus 420 assigned students to specific seats based on their race.

"During our preliminary investigation, it was stated by the driver that the assignment of seats was based on student behavior," said Andrew Kim, superintendent of the Comal Independent School District. "However, we are fully aware of how this incident has been perceived by students who ride bus 420 and their parents."

The email goes on to state that if the investigation finds that the driver of the bus acted in a discriminatory way, they will face appropriate disciplinary measures, including dismissal.

We will update this story as it develops.